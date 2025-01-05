Left Menu

Gavaskar Snubbed at Border-Gavaskar Trophy Presentation

Sunil Gavaskar expressed disappointment after being ignored for the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, despite being present at the venue. Australia reclaimed the trophy after defeating India in a high-stakes series, with Allan Border presenting the award. The series has grown into a significant cricket rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 11:44 IST
Gavaskar Snubbed at Border-Gavaskar Trophy Presentation
Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unexpected turn of events, Sunil Gavaskar voiced his discontent after being overlooked for the presentation ceremony of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his presence at the venue, Gavaskar was not invited to hand over the award, named after him and Alan Border, following Australia's victory over India.

Australia secured the trophy after a decade, prevailing with a six-wicket win over India in the climactic fifth Test. Allan Border, at the scene, presented the prize to the triumphant Australian side, leaving the legendary Indian cricketer bemused yet gracious.

The rivalry for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, established in 1996-1997, has blossomed into one of Test cricket's most celebrated contests. This series not only marked Australia's reclaiming of glory but also saw unprecedented fan turnouts, culminating in a historic attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025