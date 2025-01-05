Gavaskar Snubbed at Border-Gavaskar Trophy Presentation

In an unexpected turn of events, Sunil Gavaskar voiced his discontent after being overlooked for the presentation ceremony of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his presence at the venue, Gavaskar was not invited to hand over the award, named after him and Alan Border, following Australia's victory over India.

Australia secured the trophy after a decade, prevailing with a six-wicket win over India in the climactic fifth Test. Allan Border, at the scene, presented the prize to the triumphant Australian side, leaving the legendary Indian cricketer bemused yet gracious.

The rivalry for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, established in 1996-1997, has blossomed into one of Test cricket's most celebrated contests. This series not only marked Australia's reclaiming of glory but also saw unprecedented fan turnouts, culminating in a historic attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)