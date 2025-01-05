Gavaskar Snubbed at Border-Gavaskar Trophy Presentation
Sunil Gavaskar expressed disappointment after being ignored for the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, despite being present at the venue. Australia reclaimed the trophy after defeating India in a high-stakes series, with Allan Border presenting the award. The series has grown into a significant cricket rivalry.
- Country:
- Australia
In an unexpected turn of events, Sunil Gavaskar voiced his discontent after being overlooked for the presentation ceremony of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his presence at the venue, Gavaskar was not invited to hand over the award, named after him and Alan Border, following Australia's victory over India.
Australia secured the trophy after a decade, prevailing with a six-wicket win over India in the climactic fifth Test. Allan Border, at the scene, presented the prize to the triumphant Australian side, leaving the legendary Indian cricketer bemused yet gracious.
The rivalry for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, established in 1996-1997, has blossomed into one of Test cricket's most celebrated contests. This series not only marked Australia's reclaiming of glory but also saw unprecedented fan turnouts, culminating in a historic attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boland's Boxing Day Determination: A Test Cricket Story
Sam Konstas: The Fearless Debutant Shaking Up Test Cricket
Debut Delight: South Africa's Bosch Makes Dream Start in Test Cricket
Corbin Bosch's Stellar Debut: A Day to Remember in Test Cricket
Rising Star Nitish Reddy Impresses in Test Cricket Debut