Youth Urged to Champion Nationalism and Civic Duties: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a clarion call to the nation's youth, urging them to remain vigilant against anti-national forces to safeguard India's democratic values. Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp inauguration in Delhi, he emphasized that nationalism should supersede personal or organizational interests.

Dhankhar highlighted the significance of civic duties, stating, "Nations blossom when every citizen subscribes to fundamental duties." He praised NCC cadets for fostering unity and discipline and exhorted them to lead by example in promoting a 'nation-first' approach.

The vice president further articulated India's ambitious vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, underscoring infrastructure growth and digital advancements. He encouraged the youth, notably 2,361 cadets participating in the camp, to be steadfast in their dedication to the motherland.

(With inputs from agencies.)