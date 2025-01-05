Left Menu

Youth Urged to Champion Nationalism and Civic Duties: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed NCC cadets, urging youth to prioritize nationalism and civic duties. He emphasized nationalistic values as essential to India's democratic growth. Notably, this call to action aligns with India's vision for development by 2047. The event saw participation from 2,361 cadets nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:31 IST
Youth Urged to Champion Nationalism and Civic Duties: VP Dhankhar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a clarion call to the nation's youth, urging them to remain vigilant against anti-national forces to safeguard India's democratic values. Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp inauguration in Delhi, he emphasized that nationalism should supersede personal or organizational interests.

Dhankhar highlighted the significance of civic duties, stating, "Nations blossom when every citizen subscribes to fundamental duties." He praised NCC cadets for fostering unity and discipline and exhorted them to lead by example in promoting a 'nation-first' approach.

The vice president further articulated India's ambitious vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, underscoring infrastructure growth and digital advancements. He encouraged the youth, notably 2,361 cadets participating in the camp, to be steadfast in their dedication to the motherland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025