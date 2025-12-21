Left Menu

Governor Inspires NCC Cadets with 'Nation First' Spirit

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) encouraged NCC cadets to embrace discipline and nationalism. He stressed the importance of character, commitment, and responsibility in serving the country. Parnaik highlighted the role of confidence and resilience in overcoming challenges at a training camp event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:04 IST
Governor Inspires NCC Cadets with 'Nation First' Spirit
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has urged NCC cadets to adopt a 'Nation First' approach, focusing on character and responsibility as cornerstones of national service.

Speaking at Himalayan University's convocation, Parnaik inspired cadets to excel through discipline, determination, and self-motivation, emphasizing cultural pride and national unity.

The governor praised the high standards of drill and training at the NCC camp, highlighting the program's role in fostering camaraderie, discipline, and nationalism among the 272 participating cadets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025