Governor Inspires NCC Cadets with 'Nation First' Spirit

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has urged NCC cadets to adopt a 'Nation First' approach, focusing on character and responsibility as cornerstones of national service.

Speaking at Himalayan University's convocation, Parnaik inspired cadets to excel through discipline, determination, and self-motivation, emphasizing cultural pride and national unity.

The governor praised the high standards of drill and training at the NCC camp, highlighting the program's role in fostering camaraderie, discipline, and nationalism among the 272 participating cadets.

