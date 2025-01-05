Left Menu

Nikki Glaser's Golden Globe Debut: Avoiding Controversy

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globe Awards for the first time, steering clear of the ongoing legal conflict between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused Baldoni of harassment, creating a tense backdrop for the event. Lively, alongside Ryan Reynolds, will not attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:37 IST
Nikki Glaser's Golden Globe Debut: Avoiding Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser is set to make her debut as the host of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards this Sunday. Known for her sharp wit, Glaser plans to tactfully steer clear of the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni during the gala.

The comedian emphasized that even mentioning the contentious topic could land her in hot water. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. Despite Baldoni's denial of all allegations, Nikki Glaser remains cautious about the matter.

Reports indicate that Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and his co-star Hugh Jackman from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' are set to skip the Golden Globes. The decision, however, is not influenced by the controversy surrounding the film 'It Ends With Us' co-starring Lively and Baldoni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025