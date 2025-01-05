Nikki Glaser's Golden Globe Debut: Avoiding Controversy

Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser is set to make her debut as the host of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards this Sunday. Known for her sharp wit, Glaser plans to tactfully steer clear of the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni during the gala.

The comedian emphasized that even mentioning the contentious topic could land her in hot water. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. Despite Baldoni's denial of all allegations, Nikki Glaser remains cautious about the matter.

Reports indicate that Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and his co-star Hugh Jackman from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' are set to skip the Golden Globes. The decision, however, is not influenced by the controversy surrounding the film 'It Ends With Us' co-starring Lively and Baldoni.

(With inputs from agencies.)