Golden Globes 2023: A Night Without a Frontrunner

On Sunday, Beverly Hills will be the epicenter of Hollywood's glittering annual Golden Globes celebration, marking a year defined by the absence of a clear frontrunner in major movie awards categories. The star-studded event will feature actors like Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet.

This year's awards see Netflix's "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist" leading the pack for Globe trophies. Other significant contenders include box office hit "Wicked" and papal drama "Conclave." For television honors, shows like "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" stand out.

Nikki Glaser will host the broadcast, which airs live on CBS and Paramount+. She aims to celebrate rather than satirize the A-list nominees. The Globes are often a precursor to the Oscars, but unlike the Oscars, Globes separate films into drama and musical/comedy categories. The evening will see major celebrities presenting, although there's no clear best picture favorite.

