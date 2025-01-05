Controversy Brews Over Muslim Participation in Maha Kumbh

Tensions are rising as senior clerics express concerns about potential mass conversions of Muslims at the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. The event, slated for January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, has become a focal point for debates on religious freedom and inclusion.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has reached out to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging action against alleged plans to convert Muslims during the gathering. Barelvi highlights information from reliable sources, stressing the need for the government to intervene.

Community leaders argue that calls to exclude Muslims from the event violate India's secular constitution. The controversy underscores broader issues of religious coexistence and the perceived clash between traditional practices and modern constitutional values.

