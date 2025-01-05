Hindu Pilgrims Journey to Pakistan for Birth Anniversary Celebration

Eighty-four Hindu pilgrims made their way from India to Pakistan on Sunday, crossing the Wagah Border to honor Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib's 316th birth anniversary at a shrine in Sindh, according to officials.

The pilgrimage was facilitated under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. Leading the delegation, Yushishthar Lal is among those celebrating the revered Shri Guru Swami Shadaram. "The arrivals were warmly greeted," confirmed Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin.

Aboard a secure journey facilitated by Pakistan, the pilgrims also have plans to visit notable religious sites like Yog Mata Mandir Aqilpur and Sadhu Bela Temple. On January 14, they will visit Nankana Sahib before returning to India the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)