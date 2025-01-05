Legacy of Peace: Remembering Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki Bomb Survivor

Shigemi Fukahori, a revered survivor of the 1945 Nagasaki atomic bombing and ardent peace advocate, died at 93. His demise this January at Nagasaki's Urakami Catholic Church, where he was a regular until recent months, marks the end of a dedicated journey against nuclear armament.

Fukahori, aged 14 during the infamous atomic strike, lost his family amid the devastation. Initially silenced by grief and helplessness, his voice emerged some 15 years ago, inspired by an encounter with a fellow survivor from Guernica. This marked the beginning of his public advocacy for peace.

Vividly recounting his harrowing experiences, Fukahori engaged actively with students, aiming to instill the 'baton of peace.' Notably, he met Pope Francis in 2019, symbolically linking his cause to a broader audience. His commitment ensured his presence at peace ceremonies, representing survivors with unwavering resolve to prevent future atomic tragedies.

