Protest Detained: The Battle Over Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal
Members of the Sikkandar Mosque Committee and Aiyykiya Kootomaippu Jamath were detained for attempting a protest demanding the reopening of Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal in Tiruparankundram. Denied permission, they were held in a marriage hall and later released. The mosque holds significant historical importance.
- Country:
- India
Nearly 100 members of the Sikkandar Mosque Committee and Aiyykiya Kootomaippu Jamath faced police detention on Sunday for attempting to stage a protest. Their demand was to open the Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal in Tiruparankundram.
Police detained the protestors, citing lack of permission for the demonstration. They were held in a marriage hall for the day before being released in the evening.
The groups assert that the mosque, built 400 years ago by Sultan Sikandar, is integral to their heritage and worship practices, but access has been denied. The site is near Thiruparankundram, a significant pilgrimage destination for Saivaites, further complicating the cultural landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protest
- Tiruparankundram
- Sikandar
- Badusha
- Pallivasal
- police
- detention
- Muslim
- heritage
- Sultan
ALSO READ
Death toll from stampedes at 2 Christmas charity events in Nigeria rises to 32, reports AP citing police.
Assam Police's Ongoing Battle Against Child Marriage: A Social Revolution
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Betting Syndicate on Big Bash League
Tragedy at Police Training Institute
Major Breakthrough: Police Neutralize Suspected Khalistani Terrorists in Pilibhit Encounter