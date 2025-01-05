Left Menu

Protest Detained: The Battle Over Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal

Members of the Sikkandar Mosque Committee and Aiyykiya Kootomaippu Jamath were detained for attempting a protest demanding the reopening of Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal in Tiruparankundram. Denied permission, they were held in a marriage hall and later released. The mosque holds significant historical importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:29 IST
Protest Detained: The Battle Over Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 100 members of the Sikkandar Mosque Committee and Aiyykiya Kootomaippu Jamath faced police detention on Sunday for attempting to stage a protest. Their demand was to open the Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal in Tiruparankundram.

Police detained the protestors, citing lack of permission for the demonstration. They were held in a marriage hall for the day before being released in the evening.

The groups assert that the mosque, built 400 years ago by Sultan Sikandar, is integral to their heritage and worship practices, but access has been denied. The site is near Thiruparankundram, a significant pilgrimage destination for Saivaites, further complicating the cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025