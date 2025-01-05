Protest Detained: The Battle Over Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal

Nearly 100 members of the Sikkandar Mosque Committee and Aiyykiya Kootomaippu Jamath faced police detention on Sunday for attempting to stage a protest. Their demand was to open the Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal in Tiruparankundram.

Police detained the protestors, citing lack of permission for the demonstration. They were held in a marriage hall for the day before being released in the evening.

The groups assert that the mosque, built 400 years ago by Sultan Sikandar, is integral to their heritage and worship practices, but access has been denied. The site is near Thiruparankundram, a significant pilgrimage destination for Saivaites, further complicating the cultural landscape.

