Police Bust Major Heroin Trafficking Operation in Delhi

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have apprehended two men, Taslim and Salman Ansari, with 304 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 1.5 crore on the international market. The arrests took place in Outer North Delhi after police received a tip-off, officials reported on Wednesday.

The accused were intercepted while on a motorcycle in Narela. A search revealed the contraband, leading to their arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Taslim, a driver, is also known for his drug use, while Salman, a tailor, has prior offences related to drug trafficking.

Authorities have confiscated the motorcycle used in the operation and are conducting further investigations to trace the supply chain's handlers and connections within the narcotics network.

