Left Menu

Police Bust Major Heroin Trafficking Operation in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Taslim and Salman Ansari for possession of 304 grams of heroin. The duo, caught in Outer North Delhi, were allegedly part of a drug network. Their arrests follow a tip-off, and further investigations aim to uncover more about the illicit operation's handlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:21 IST
Police Bust Major Heroin Trafficking Operation in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have apprehended two men, Taslim and Salman Ansari, with 304 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 1.5 crore on the international market. The arrests took place in Outer North Delhi after police received a tip-off, officials reported on Wednesday.

The accused were intercepted while on a motorcycle in Narela. A search revealed the contraband, leading to their arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Taslim, a driver, is also known for his drug use, while Salman, a tailor, has prior offences related to drug trafficking.

Authorities have confiscated the motorcycle used in the operation and are conducting further investigations to trace the supply chain's handlers and connections within the narcotics network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025