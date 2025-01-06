Emerging Voices: BE OPEN Art's Regional Competition Highlights Cultural Identity

BE OPEN Art, a project of Elena Baturina's humanitarian think-tank, continues to champion emerging artists through its regional competition. For the third year, the competition aims to highlight artists whose work best showcases their unique cultural and ethnic identities.

Kicking off in 2025, the competition's focus will be on South Asia, including countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, and India. Over three months, the competition will feature 20 artists monthly on its online platform, culminating in a public vote for the Regional Artist of the Month and the Artist of the Region.

The initiative, which promotes creativity and innovation, aligns with BE OPEN's mission to support early-career artists who address social issues through art. It aims to find new influencers and provides a platform for talents across the globe to be seen and awarded.

