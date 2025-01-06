AIADMK Students Demand Justice in University Assault Case Protest
AIADMK Students' Wing members protested at Anna University demanding justice for a student sexually assaulted on campus in December. The protest aimed for government action and public awareness by distributing black bands. Police detained the protestors, leading to further condemnation by AIADMK leaders.
On Monday, members of the AIADMK Students' Wing were detained by police while staging a protest at Anna University. They demanded justice for a student who was sexually assaulted on campus last December.
The protestors aimed to draw attention by distributing black bands and criticized the state government for inaction. AIADMK leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the arrests, questioning the ruling DMK government's fear of the protest's symbolism.
The AIADMK, led by its general secretary, continues to call for the arrest of the true perpetrator, as protests persist statewide. Police have already arrested one person in connection with the case.
