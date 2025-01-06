Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Dive into India's Controversial Past

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency,' depicting the 1975 Emergency period in India, will release on January 17, following controversies and delays. The film, starring Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, aims to highlight democracy's resilience. It features actors like Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:24 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the trailer for her eagerly awaited film, 'Emergency,' with its anticipated release now set for January 17. The political drama portrays Ranaut in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, aiming to shed light on the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency in India.

The film faced significant hurdles, having missed a September 2024 release due to delays with the Central Board of Film Certification and controversies surrounding allegations of community misrepresentation. Despite these challenges, Ranaut, who also serves as director and producer, remains optimistic about the film's impact.

'Emergency' not only aims to recount historical events but also serves as a commentary on democratic resilience. With notable performances from Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade, the film strives to engage audiences with its poignant storytelling and representation of a significant chapter in India's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

