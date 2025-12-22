Controversy Erupts Over Replacement of MGNREGA

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot has openly criticized the central government's decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Pilot described the move as a 'historic mistake' and claimed it threatens the livelihood chances of rural communities.

Pilot accused the ruling BJP of fueling 'political vendetta' by allegedly framing Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. A Delhi court recently upheld the Congress leaders' position, rejecting the Enforcement Directorate's charges.

The newly passed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which replaces MGNREGA, was enacted amidst opposition. Critics, including civil society, argue it shifts significant financial responsibilities onto state governments while centralizing control over projects. The Congress Working Committee plans further actions against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)