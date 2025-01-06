Left Menu

Celebrating 25 Years: 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Returns to Theaters

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, PVR INOX is re-releasing Hrithik Roshan's debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. Originally released in 2000, the film became a major hit with its compelling storyline and popular music. The re-release coincides with Hrithik's birthday, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Updated: 06-01-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PVR INOX is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hrithik Roshan's debut film, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', with a special re-release in theaters, marking the occasion on January 10 alongside the actor's birthday.

The film, a musical romantic thriller, originally debuted on January 14, 2000, and quickly became a box-office hit owing to its captivating plot and Rajesh Roshan's chart-topping music. The movie also featured Ameesha Patel in her debut role, with notable performances from Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and others.

Actor Hrithik Roshan expressed gratitude and nostalgia as the film marks this milestone, acknowledging the impact 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' had on his acting career and thanking PVR INOX for the re-release tribute. Rakesh Roshan, the film's director and producer, highlighted the enduring legacy of the film, excited for its return to cinema screens.

