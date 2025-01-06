Celebrating 25 Years: 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Returns to Theaters

PVR INOX is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hrithik Roshan's debut film, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', with a special re-release in theaters, marking the occasion on January 10 alongside the actor's birthday.

The film, a musical romantic thriller, originally debuted on January 14, 2000, and quickly became a box-office hit owing to its captivating plot and Rajesh Roshan's chart-topping music. The movie also featured Ameesha Patel in her debut role, with notable performances from Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and others.

Actor Hrithik Roshan expressed gratitude and nostalgia as the film marks this milestone, acknowledging the impact 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' had on his acting career and thanking PVR INOX for the re-release tribute. Rakesh Roshan, the film's director and producer, highlighted the enduring legacy of the film, excited for its return to cinema screens.

