Pope Appoints Progressive Ally as Washington Archbishop Amidst Political Shifts

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy as the new Archbishop of Washington. Known for his progressive views, McElroy succeeds Cardinal Wilton Gregory. His appointment aligns with Francis' emphasis on inclusivity, focusing on broader social issues such as racism, climate change, and supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:46 IST
Pope Appoints Progressive Ally as Washington Archbishop Amidst Political Shifts
Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego as the new Archbishop of Washington, infusing the Catholic leadership in the U.S. capital with progressive ideals at the onset of the second Trump administration. Cardinal McElroy, 70, succeeds Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who has retired at 77.

The appointment, announced by the Vatican on Monday, highlights Francis' continued support for bishops who champion a broader range of social issues beyond traditional Church priorities. McElroy is known for questioning the U.S. bishops' strong focus on abortion, calling for greater attention to issues such as racism, poverty, immigration, and climate change.

McElroy's values closely mirror those of Pope Francis, particularly in supporting LGBTQ+ youth. His appointment comes as President Biden, who has received support from the Pope on his stance on Communion despite his pro-choice position, makes his final foreign trip while in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

