Former PM Deve Gowda's Spiritual Journey in Deoghar

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, known for his tenure from 1996 to 1997, embarked on a spiritual visit to the prestigious Baba Baidyanath Temple located in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Monday, officials announced.

The Baba Baidyanath Temple, recognized as one of the 12 revered jyotirlingas in India, holds immense spiritual significance. During his visit, the Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch engaged in special rituals such as the 'jalabhishek' ceremony, accompanied by Vedic mantras chanted by priests, as confirmed by a statement from Deoghar district administration.

In adherence to protocols, strict security measures were enforced for the visit, where the former PM, due to age-related health issues, arrived in a wheelchair. Deve Gowda expressed that his prayers were oriented towards the betterment of India's future while also discussing other 'jyotirlingas' across the nation with reporters.

