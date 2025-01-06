Left Menu

Sebastian Stan's Challenging Role as Donald Trump and Golden Globe Triumph

Sebastian Stan wins his first Golden Globe for 'A Different Man' while calling his portrayal of Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' his toughest role. Accepting the award, he emphasized on embracing inclusivity and change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:58 IST
Actor Sebastian Stan in 'The Apprentice' (Image Source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an evening marked by glamour and recognition, Sebastian Stan secured his first Golden Globe for his performance in 'A Different Man', an accolade in the Best Actor Male Actor Comedy or Musical category. Despite this triumph, Stan declared that his portrayal of Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' was the most challenging role of his career. The actor, highlighting 'the man in orange', referred to the character as a significant risk and a particularly strenuous endeavor.

'The Apprentice', a biographical film directed by Ali Abbasi, delves into the early business escapades of Trump during the 1970s and 1980s in New York City. The movie features an ensemble cast including Jeremy Strong, Martin Donovan, and Maria Bakalova. Stan emphasized the responsibility he felt in aligning with Abbasi's vision, striving to depict Trump's character authentically.

Stan's Golden Globe victory came in a competitive lineup that included performances from notables like Jesse Eisenberg and Hugh Grant. His poignant acceptance speech paid tribute to his Romanian mother and stepfather, acknowledging their sacrifices and support. Alongside thanking his partner Annabelle Wallis, Stan addressed broader social themes, advocating for the normalization of disability and disfigurement. He urged for greater acceptance and inclusion in society, using his platform to catalyze awareness and change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

