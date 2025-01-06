Left Menu

Odisha's Grand Welcome for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Odisha, led by the BJP, is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time. The ruling party has planned an elaborate welcome for attendees, including NRIs. Events include processions, 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,' and a state celebration. Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu will attend key events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:34 IST
Odisha's Grand Welcome for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is gearing up to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time, with the ruling BJP orchestrating an elaborate programme to welcome all participants, including non-resident Indians, for the three-day gala.

The BJP's state president, Manmohan Samal, has instructed party MPs, MLAs, and leaders to offer a memorable reception for attendees. Party figures, including MPs and MLAs, are expected at the Biju Patnaik International Airport during guest arrivals and departures for the event starting January 8, Samal said in a press briefing.

The party will also launch a 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' across Bhubaneswar and organize district-wide processions to greet NRIs. As part of the festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed with grandeur during his January 8 visit, and the BJP calls on citizens to participate and showcase Odisha's tourism potential during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025