Odisha's Grand Welcome for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Odisha is gearing up to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time, with the ruling BJP orchestrating an elaborate programme to welcome all participants, including non-resident Indians, for the three-day gala.

The BJP's state president, Manmohan Samal, has instructed party MPs, MLAs, and leaders to offer a memorable reception for attendees. Party figures, including MPs and MLAs, are expected at the Biju Patnaik International Airport during guest arrivals and departures for the event starting January 8, Samal said in a press briefing.

The party will also launch a 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' across Bhubaneswar and organize district-wide processions to greet NRIs. As part of the festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed with grandeur during his January 8 visit, and the BJP calls on citizens to participate and showcase Odisha's tourism potential during the event.

