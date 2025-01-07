Unlikely Allies: The Carter-Ford Bond Beyond Politics

In a tale reminiscent of a buddy movie, former presidential rivals Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford formed a deep friendship after leaving the Oval Office. They were frequently seen embarking on road trips together, and their conversations often seemed endless.

Despite Carter's strained relations with other living presidents, past and present U.S. presidents will gather at his state funeral this week—potentially the largest such assembly since 2018. Carter used his post-presidential platform to support successors on both sides of the political aisle.

Reflecting their bond, Ford and Carter once made a pact: the survivor would eulogize the other. This unlikely camaraderie transcends today's divisive political atmosphere, spotlighting a unique relationship in American presidential history.

