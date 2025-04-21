Left Menu

Unity Amidst Political Rivals: The Pawar Agenda

Nationalist Congress Party leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar shared the stage at a recent meeting, discussing Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. Despite their recent political tensions, talk of a potential collaboration circulates, with Amol Mitkari downplaying political motives behind their interactions, highlighting their shared development vision for Maharashtra.

  • India

Amid heightened speculations about their political collaboration, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar shared the stage at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune, discussing Artificial Intelligence in agriculture and the sugar industry.

Despite recent political tensions and Ajit Pawar's split from NCP, party leader Amol Mitkari dismissed claims of a political agenda behind these meetings. Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Mitkari emphasized the Pawars' shared vision for Maharashtra's development.

The Pawars' recent meetings, occurring twice in a fortnight, have sparked enthusiasm among party workers, suggesting a possible reconciliation. However, Ajit Pawar clarified the meetings as familial and developmental, avoiding political interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

