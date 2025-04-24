President Murmu to Attend Pope Francis' State Funeral in Vatican City
President Droupadi Murmu of India will attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City. The two-day visit will see Murmu offering condolences on behalf of the Indian government and its citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:23 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
Murmu's two-day visit begins this Friday, emphasizing the diplomatic ties between India and the Vatican.
The visit will see President Murmu representing the government and people of India in offering condolences following Pope Francis' demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks
GTRI Warns Against Comprehensive US-India FTA
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Signs of Recovery in India's Microfinance Sector: A Gradual Comeback
Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access