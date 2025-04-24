Left Menu

President Murmu to Attend Pope Francis' State Funeral in Vatican City

President Droupadi Murmu of India will attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City. The two-day visit will see Murmu offering condolences on behalf of the Indian government and its citizens.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Murmu's two-day visit begins this Friday, emphasizing the diplomatic ties between India and the Vatican.

The visit will see President Murmu representing the government and people of India in offering condolences following Pope Francis' demise.

