Zee Studios Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Film Line-Up

Zee Studios announces its diverse 2025 film slate, featuring Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy,' Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency,' and Sonu Sood's 'Fateh.' The studio plans various multilingual releases, emphasizing innovation and regional diversity in Indian cinema, with films like 'Game Changer' and 'Majaka' starring well-known actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:21 IST
Zee Studios has revealed its ambitious 2025 lineup, which promises an exciting mix of films catering to diverse audiences.

Among the most anticipated releases are Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy,' which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, and Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'.

With a strong focus on multilingual releases, the studio aims to innovate the landscape of Indian cinema.

