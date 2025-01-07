Zee Studios Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Film Line-Up
Zee Studios announces its diverse 2025 film slate, featuring Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy,' Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency,' and Sonu Sood's 'Fateh.' The studio plans various multilingual releases, emphasizing innovation and regional diversity in Indian cinema, with films like 'Game Changer' and 'Majaka' starring well-known actors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Zee Studios has revealed its ambitious 2025 lineup, which promises an exciting mix of films catering to diverse audiences.
Among the most anticipated releases are Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy,' which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, and Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'.
With a strong focus on multilingual releases, the studio aims to innovate the landscape of Indian cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Junaid Khan on the Timeless Appeal of Bollywood's Khan Triumvirate
Christmas 2024: Bollywood celebs enjoy festive season, share adorable glimpses into their celebration
Salman Khan: A Bollywood Icon Celebrating His Cinematic Legacy
Bollywood Stars Shine in Sri Lotus Developers' Rs 792 Crore IPO
From Bollywood to NBA: A Global Entertainment Pulse