Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Goodachari 2'

Renowned actor Wamiqa Gabbi has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Telugu action spy thriller, 'Goodachari 2'. Known for her roles in films such as 'Godha', 'Khufiya', and 'Jubilee', Gabbi is set to bring her talent to this highly anticipated sequel.

'Goodachari 2' will see Adivi Sesh returning as the lead, with the film steered by first-time director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. Notable actor Emraan Hashmi is also part of this intriguing ensemble, adding star power to the intriguing narrative expected to unfold.

Gabbi took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting her excitement in teaming up with co-star Adivi Sesh and meeting Emraan Hashmi on set. Viewers can anticipate a thrilling 'Thunder Glimpse' from 'G2' later this month. Stay tuned for more updates on this blockbuster in the making.

