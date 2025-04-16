Emraan Hashmi Stars in 'Ground Zero': A Gripping Tale of Heroism in Kashmir

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar recently discussed the importance of his forthcoming film 'Ground Zero', featuring actor Emraan Hashmi. Set in Kashmir during the early 2000s, the film focuses on a significant mission led by BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey that resulted in neutralizing the notorious terrorist Ghazi Baba. Based on real events, 'Ground Zero' promises a gripping narrative woven from historical incidents in the troubled region.

While speaking with ANI, Deoskar emphasized the film's authentic roots and the pivotal role played by Dubey, whose full name is Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, in the mission. Deoskar highlighted Dubey's extensive experience in Kashmir, underscoring the officer's profound understanding of local dynamics and the terrorism network. Dubey's efforts in the mission were nothing short of heroic, yet he paid a substantial personal price. Despite this, Dubey maintains that the sacrifice was worth the national security achieved.

Deoskar expounded on his casting choice, stating his intent to deviate from traditional casting norms in army films. Emraan Hashmi was selected for his strong performances in films like 'Shanghai', which revealed his depth as an actor. Deoskar believed Hashmi would bring a novel element to the project, ensuring an impactful portrayal of Dubey. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, alongside co-producers including Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, 'Ground Zero' also features Sai Tamhankar and is set for release on April 25.

