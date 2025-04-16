Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' Brings BSF's Heroics to Silver Screen
Emraan Hashmi stars in 'Ground Zero,' a film documenting a vital BSF operation in Kashmir. Reflecting on his role as officer Narendra Nath Dubey, Hashmi discusses the film's tribute to the unsung heroes and the journey of capturing their dedication, challenges, and regional support in the cinematic realm.
Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to portray BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey in 'Ground Zero,' a film highlighting a landmark operation in Kashmir. As the film gears up for release, Hashmi dives deep into the emotional narrative and the real-life heroics of BSF personnel that the movie aims to showcase.
Speaking with ANI, Hashmi elaborated on the project's unique focus on the Border Security Force, marking it as a cinematic first. 'Ground Zero' honors the BSF's sacrifices and pivotal role in national security, bringing their stories of bravery and dedication to the forefront.
'Shooting the film in Kashmir presented both authentic challenges and heartwarming experiences,' Hashmi noted. While the landscape shattered his preconceived notions of the region, the local warmth and enthusiasm further enriched the storytelling process. An April 18 premiere in Srinagar seeks to celebrate and redefine Kashmir's cinematic relationship.
