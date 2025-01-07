Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram: The Next World Book Capital?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has proposed Thiruvananthapuram as the world's book capital, urging the state Assembly Speaker to seek UNESCO's support. The proposal was made during the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival, highlighting Kerala's historic library movement and its literary contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:16 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Next World Book Capital?
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advocated for Thiruvananthapuram to be named the world book capital, encouraging the state Assembly Speaker, A N Shamseer, to formally approach UNESCO with the request.

Speaking at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival, Vijayan emphasized Kerala's longstanding contribution to literature, noting the state's rich history in launching India's first library movement in 1945. He pointed out that Kerala was also the first Indian state to initiate paperback publishing.

Vijayan's proposal positions Thiruvananthapuram as a serious contender for the UNESCO title, given Kerala's reputation for literary excellence. The festival, which runs till the 13th, features numerous discussions and cultural programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025