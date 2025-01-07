Thiruvananthapuram: The Next World Book Capital?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advocated for Thiruvananthapuram to be named the world book capital, encouraging the state Assembly Speaker, A N Shamseer, to formally approach UNESCO with the request.

Speaking at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival, Vijayan emphasized Kerala's longstanding contribution to literature, noting the state's rich history in launching India's first library movement in 1945. He pointed out that Kerala was also the first Indian state to initiate paperback publishing.

Vijayan's proposal positions Thiruvananthapuram as a serious contender for the UNESCO title, given Kerala's reputation for literary excellence. The festival, which runs till the 13th, features numerous discussions and cultural programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)