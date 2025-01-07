Left Menu

Heist at Ancient Durga Temple: Thieves Steal Silver Artefacts

Thieves stole silver jewellery worth lakhs from an ancient Durga temple in BRS Nagar. CCTV footage revealed two thieves arrived on a motorbike, entering the temple around 1:30 am. They stole a silver necklace of Lord Shiva and a silver pot, spending about an hour and a half inside. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:45 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brazen act, thieves targeted an ancient Durga temple in BRS Nagar, making off with silver jewellery valued in lakhs, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

Assistance Commissioner Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh stated that CCTV footage revealed the involvement of two perpetrators who arrived on a motorbike. The heist occurred around 1:30 AM, with the suspects spending approximately one-and-a-half hours inside.

During their illicit venture, the thieves stole a silver necklace belonging to Lord Shiva and a silver pot. Police have intensified their search for the criminals, leveraging footage obtained from multiple CCTV cameras in the area to aid their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

