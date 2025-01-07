Remembering Jimmy Carter: A President's Last Journey

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is being honored with a state funeral in Washington, D.C., 44 years after his presidency ended in defeat. Carter's remains, which have been at the Carter Presidential Centre since Saturday, will travel to Washington accompanied by family members.

Special Air Mission 39 will transport the former president from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Atlanta to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, with subsequent ceremonies in the capital. The events include a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral, where President Joe Biden is set to deliver a eulogy.

Known for his outsider status, Carter never fully assimilated into Washington's political elite, facing challenges during his presidency. Yet, he left a significant mark on the world through his post-presidential humanitarian efforts, highlighting his complex but respected legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)