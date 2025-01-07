Left Menu

Remembering Jimmy Carter: A President's Last Journey

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, returns to Washington 44 years after leaving office for a state funeral. Known as an outsider in Washington, Carter's presidency and subsequent humanitarian work define a unique legacy. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy at the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:31 IST
Remembering Jimmy Carter: A President's Last Journey
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • United States

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is being honored with a state funeral in Washington, D.C., 44 years after his presidency ended in defeat. Carter's remains, which have been at the Carter Presidential Centre since Saturday, will travel to Washington accompanied by family members.

Special Air Mission 39 will transport the former president from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Atlanta to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, with subsequent ceremonies in the capital. The events include a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral, where President Joe Biden is set to deliver a eulogy.

Known for his outsider status, Carter never fully assimilated into Washington's political elite, facing challenges during his presidency. Yet, he left a significant mark on the world through his post-presidential humanitarian efforts, highlighting his complex but respected legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025