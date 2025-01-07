Left Menu

Innovation and Inclusion: Shaping Arunachal's Future

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik, emphasizes the role of the information and public relations department in fostering inclusive development. Focused on tourism, telecommunication, and infrastructure, he highlights successful government efforts and urges promotion of local success stories to attract investments and boost initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik has called on the state's information and public relations (IPR) department to pioneer innovative approaches to promote inclusive development in the region.

Addressing officers at Raj Bhavan, the governor spotlighted significant advancements achieved in infrastructure, telecommunications, horticulture, and tourism. Parnaik emphasized the need to highlight numerous successful projects and programs within the state.

The governor suggested showcasing inspiring stories of individuals benefiting from government schemes. Parnaik also proposed that innovative audio-visual presentations could enhance Arunachal Pradesh's tourism allure, particularly by leveraging AI technology to entice more visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

