Innovation and Inclusion: Shaping Arunachal's Future
The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik, emphasizes the role of the information and public relations department in fostering inclusive development. Focused on tourism, telecommunication, and infrastructure, he highlights successful government efforts and urges promotion of local success stories to attract investments and boost initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik has called on the state's information and public relations (IPR) department to pioneer innovative approaches to promote inclusive development in the region.
Addressing officers at Raj Bhavan, the governor spotlighted significant advancements achieved in infrastructure, telecommunications, horticulture, and tourism. Parnaik emphasized the need to highlight numerous successful projects and programs within the state.
The governor suggested showcasing inspiring stories of individuals benefiting from government schemes. Parnaik also proposed that innovative audio-visual presentations could enhance Arunachal Pradesh's tourism allure, particularly by leveraging AI technology to entice more visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alliance University Celebrates Innovation and Academic Excellence at 13th Convocation
Strategic Coordination of EU Industrial Policies for Innovation and Sustainable Growth
AIM, UNDP Launch Youth Co:Lab 2024-2025 to Empower Disability-Inclusive Innovation
President Murmu Advocates for Organ Donation and Innovation in Medical Science
Revitalizing Indian IT: From Contraction to Innovation