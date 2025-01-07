Innovation and Inclusion: Shaping Arunachal's Future

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik has called on the state's information and public relations (IPR) department to pioneer innovative approaches to promote inclusive development in the region.

Addressing officers at Raj Bhavan, the governor spotlighted significant advancements achieved in infrastructure, telecommunications, horticulture, and tourism. Parnaik emphasized the need to highlight numerous successful projects and programs within the state.

The governor suggested showcasing inspiring stories of individuals benefiting from government schemes. Parnaik also proposed that innovative audio-visual presentations could enhance Arunachal Pradesh's tourism allure, particularly by leveraging AI technology to entice more visitors.

