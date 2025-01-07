Artistic Echoes: Reena Saini Kallat's Sonic Exploration of Migration and Crisis

Artist Reena Saini Kallat presents a compelling solo exhibition at Nature Morte, centered on a 20th-century audio device transmuted from a warfare tool into a portal of ecological reflection. Her installation 'Requiem (The Last Call)' revives the calls of extinct bird species to confront issues like climate change and habitat destruction.

Through the exhibition 'Zero Horizon', Kallat examines the profound impact of human-triggered ecological and social-political upheavals on the migration of both species and individuals, reflecting the disruptions caused by historical conflicts and environmental decay. Kallat's diverse works span sculptures to collages, illustrating the intertwining crises.

Kallat poignantly draws parallels between the degenerated state of global rivers and the plight of human and animal migration. Her art interrogates the disparities of international mobility and the privileges it entails, while elevating natural resources as bearers of social and political significance. The exhibition concludes on January 12.

