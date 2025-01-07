Left Menu

Hope and Harmony: Ethiopia Celebrates Christmas Amid Calls for Peace

Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas while praying for peace amidst ongoing conflicts. Celebrated following the Julian calendar, the event calls for reconciliation amid ethnic strife and natural disasters. Despite a peace agreement in Tigray, conflicts persist in Amhara and Oromia, affecting millions like Almaz Zewdie.

  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Orthodox Christian community is marking Christmas with pleas for peace in a nation accustomed to enduring persistent conflict. The holiday, celebrated according to the Julian calendar, contrasts recent turmoil with its calls for hope and reconciliation.

The head of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Abune Mathias, urged unity in his Christmas Eve message as the country grapples with ethnic strife and natural disasters. Despite a 2022 peace agreement in Tigray, conflicts continue in Amhara and Oromia, influencing significant social hardships.

For many, like merchant Almaz Zewdie, the Christmas celebration is not only a time for traditional feasting after a 43-day fast but also a moment of reflection and community assistance, as church leaders emphasize helping those displaced by conflict and living in Addis Ababa's shelters.

