Deepika and Ranveer Return to Mumbai with Daughter Dua

After celebrating the New Year and her birthday, Deepika Padukone, alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, accompanied by their daughter Dua. The couple was spotted by photographers as they headed to their car, pausing to pose for them with smiles.

Deepika exuded an effortless style in an oversized striped shirt paired with baggy trousers, topped with a sleek bun. Ranveer complemented her look with an all-black ensemble comprising a fitted shirt over a T-shirt. The couple donned matching black sunglasses, with Deepika expressing her gratitude to the photographers when one wished her a belated birthday.

This return marks another chapter in their journey of parenthood, which began with Dua's birth last year. On Diwali, the couple shared the first glimpse of their daughter, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' and a heartfelt message: 'Dua: meaning prayer. She is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.'

The couple, married since 2018, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. They shared their joy with fans through a touching social media post, expressing gratitude as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

On the professional front, the duo was last seen in Rohit Shetty's high-octane film 'Singham Again'. In the film, Deepika portrays the fierce character Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, alongside industry stalwarts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

