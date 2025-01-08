Left Menu

The Emotional Contagion Between Dogs and Their Owners

A study by Queen's University Belfast reveals that the stress levels of dogs are influenced by their owners' stress during veterinary visits. Utilizing heart-rate monitors, researchers found that changes in owners' heart rates could predict similar changes in their dogs, highlighting the phenomenon of emotional contagion.

Updated: 08-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:42 IST
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have uncovered a fascinating connection between dogs and their owners: stress could be contagious. By monitoring heart rates, the study found that dogs mirrored the stress of their owners during veterinary visits.

This suggests a process known as 'emotional contagion,' where the emotional state of one being influences another. During the controlled experiment, owner stress was measured through heart rates as they encountered different stress-inducing and relieving interventions.

Results indicated that a more holistic approach to veterinary care, considering the welfare of both the pet and owner, could reduce stress levels in dogs. Remarkably, dogs may also pick up on the emotional stress of complete strangers, impacting their behavior and decision-making capacity.

