The Emotional Contagion Between Dogs and Their Owners

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have uncovered a fascinating connection between dogs and their owners: stress could be contagious. By monitoring heart rates, the study found that dogs mirrored the stress of their owners during veterinary visits.

This suggests a process known as 'emotional contagion,' where the emotional state of one being influences another. During the controlled experiment, owner stress was measured through heart rates as they encountered different stress-inducing and relieving interventions.

Results indicated that a more holistic approach to veterinary care, considering the welfare of both the pet and owner, could reduce stress levels in dogs. Remarkably, dogs may also pick up on the emotional stress of complete strangers, impacting their behavior and decision-making capacity.

