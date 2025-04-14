Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over British Steel Ownership
The Chinese foreign ministry has called for fair treatment of Chinese companies in the UK, following Britain's takeover of British Steel from its Chinese owner. Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, emphasized resolving the issue through dialogue and cautioned against undermining Chinese investment confidence in the UK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:15 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese foreign ministry urged the United Kingdom to fairly treat Chinese companies in an appeal on Monday, following Britain's takeover of British Steel, previously owned by China's Jingye Group.
Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, recommended that both nations resolve the matter through diplomatic negotiation. The spokesperson's comments came during a regular press briefing.
Britain's decision arose after British Steel's failure to finalize an agreement with the government, leading to the controversial control transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strategic Alliances and Diplomacy: Presidents Trump and Noboa Forge New Path
Trump and Stubb Tee Off Diplomacy with Golf and Icebreaker Deals
Rare Earth Diplomacy: Russia-U.S. Talks Spark New Prospects
Dragon-Elephant Diplomacy: India and China Celebrate 75 Years of Bilateral Relations
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Greenland at the Center of U.S.-Denmark Tensions