Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over British Steel Ownership

The Chinese foreign ministry urged the United Kingdom to fairly treat Chinese companies in an appeal on Monday, following Britain's takeover of British Steel, previously owned by China's Jingye Group.

Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, recommended that both nations resolve the matter through diplomatic negotiation. The spokesperson's comments came during a regular press briefing.

Britain's decision arose after British Steel's failure to finalize an agreement with the government, leading to the controversial control transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)