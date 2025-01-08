Simhastha 2028: Emulating Kumbh's Success

The government of Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for Simhastha 2028, set to be held in Ujjain, by studying and adopting best practices from the renowned Kumbh fairs of Prayagraj and Haridwar, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

After the conclusion of the upcoming Kumbh at Prayagraj, a conference involving companies and start-ups in fields like crowd management, drone surveys, and artificial intelligence will convene in Ujjain. This initiative aims to incorporate cutting-edge techniques into Simhastha 2028.

Yadav emphasized the importance of infrastructure improvements, including roads, sewerage, and landscaping, to enhance the experience for attendees. He also called for expanded administrative structures and upgraded dharamshalas to accommodate the influx of tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)