Controversial Call for 'Vande Mataram' as National Anthem

Ramgiri Maharaj, a religious leader, advocated for 'Vande Mataram' to be India's national anthem. He argued that the current anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' was originally sung for British monarch George V. The comments have sparked debate, reminiscent of past controversies involving Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:08 IST
Ramgiri Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj has sparked fresh debate by advocating for 'Vande Mataram' to replace 'Jana Gana Mana' as India's national anthem. Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Maharashtra, Maharaj raised concerns about the historical context of the current anthem.

Maharaj argued that 'Jana Gana Mana' was initially sung in 1911 by Rabindranath Tagore, in the presence of British King George V, during a time when India was not independent. He claimed the song was not originally intended to honor the nation.

Emphasizing the need for change, Maharaj stated, "If speaking truth is being termed disrespect, it is unfortunate." This comes amidst his past controversies involving remarks on other religious figures, which led to legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

