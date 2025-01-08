Mumbai's Historic Gem: The Revamped Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, known as Maharashtra's oldest museum, reopened on Wednesday after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic and ensuing renovations.

At the inauguration, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that a city's true wealth is reflected in its museums, which preserve civilization, culture, and history for future generations.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani noted that the restored museum resembles Russia's State Hermitage Museum, with similar celadon green coloring. The restoration, funded with Rs 3 crore by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, aims to attract tourists with its rare artifacts and photographs.

(With inputs from agencies.)