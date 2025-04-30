Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Bet on Shubman Gill for Long-Term Success

Gujarat Titans are nurturing Shubman Gill as their long-term captain. Despite early setbacks, Gill is making tremendous strides as a leader, guiding the team to a respectable position in the IPL. COO Arvinder Singh highlights the franchise's investment and established support systems to ensure Gill's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:17 IST
Gujarat Titans have strategically positioned Shubman Gill as their captain with a long-term vision, according to COO Colonel Arvinder Singh. The franchise, which won the IPL title in 2022, appointed Gill as captain after Hardik Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians ahead of 2024.

Although Gill's initial run as skipper didn't yield much success, his team now stands third in the league with six wins out of nine matches. Singh emphasized the importance of investing in Gill as an ongoing process, countering opinions that existing players could have seamlessly taken over captaincy.

Gill's leadership development is underpinned by a comprehensive system and support from senior players like Jos Buttler and Kane Williamson. His progress from last year is significant, and his growing leadership skills bode well for both Gujarat Titans and the national team.

