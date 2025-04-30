Supreme Court Halts CLAT UG-2025 Marks Revision Order

The Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a directive that ordered the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the CLAT UG-2025 marksheets and reissue the final list of selected candidates within four weeks.

This decision was made by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih in response to a legal challenge filed by a CLAT candidate against the Delhi High Court's April 23 decision, which had mandated the revision due to alleged errors in the examination questions.

The Supreme Court has now called for responses from the involved parties, setting the next hearing for May 5, while instructing the Consortium to announce the plea on its website.

(With inputs from agencies.)