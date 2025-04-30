Supreme Court Halts CLAT UG-2025 Marks Revision Order
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a directive requiring the revision of CLAT UG-2025 marksheets, in response to a candidate's plea against a Delhi High Court decision. The issue stems from alleged errors in the exam questions. The Consortium of National Law Universities must respond to the plea by May 5.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a directive that ordered the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the CLAT UG-2025 marksheets and reissue the final list of selected candidates within four weeks.
This decision was made by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih in response to a legal challenge filed by a CLAT candidate against the Delhi High Court's April 23 decision, which had mandated the revision due to alleged errors in the examination questions.
The Supreme Court has now called for responses from the involved parties, setting the next hearing for May 5, while instructing the Consortium to announce the plea on its website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Challenge Against Trump's Tariffs: A Battle for Trade Authority
Controversy Looms as US Faces Legal Challenge Over Salvadoran Deportation
California vs. Trump's Tariffs: A Legal Challenge
Arya Samaj Marriages: Court Upholds Validity Amidst Legal Challenge
Tensions Rise Over Federal Reserve Leadership Amid Trump's Legal Challenges