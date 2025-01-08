Left Menu

Radisson Expands Footprint with New Addition in Vellore

Radisson Hotel Group has launched The Park Inn by Radisson in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, expanding its portfolio to seven hotels in the state. The group's strategy focuses on entering Tier III cities like Vellore, which balances cultural heritage with economic growth, and aims to attract diverse travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:24 IST
Radisson Expands Footprint with New Addition in Vellore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Radisson Hotel Group, a global leader in hospitality, has announced the launch of a new hotel, The Park Inn by Radisson, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. This addition raises Radisson's presence to seven hotels in the region under its various brands, such as Radisson, Radisson Blu, and Park Plaza.

This strategic move demonstrates Radisson's commitment to being a first mover in Tier III cities, like Vellore, which boast a rich cultural heritage alongside burgeoning economic development. Radisson aims to serve a diverse array of travelers while also building new partnerships and uplifting local talent.

According to Nikhil Sharma, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, the group's focus in areas like Vellore aligns with a dual mission of expanding market reach and contributing to community growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025