Radisson Expands Footprint with New Addition in Vellore
Radisson Hotel Group has launched The Park Inn by Radisson in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, expanding its portfolio to seven hotels in the state. The group's strategy focuses on entering Tier III cities like Vellore, which balances cultural heritage with economic growth, and aims to attract diverse travelers.
Radisson Hotel Group, a global leader in hospitality, has announced the launch of a new hotel, The Park Inn by Radisson, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. This addition raises Radisson's presence to seven hotels in the region under its various brands, such as Radisson, Radisson Blu, and Park Plaza.
This strategic move demonstrates Radisson's commitment to being a first mover in Tier III cities, like Vellore, which boast a rich cultural heritage alongside burgeoning economic development. Radisson aims to serve a diverse array of travelers while also building new partnerships and uplifting local talent.
According to Nikhil Sharma, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, the group's focus in areas like Vellore aligns with a dual mission of expanding market reach and contributing to community growth.
