Radisson Expands Footprint with New Addition in Vellore

Radisson Hotel Group, a global leader in hospitality, has announced the launch of a new hotel, The Park Inn by Radisson, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. This addition raises Radisson's presence to seven hotels in the region under its various brands, such as Radisson, Radisson Blu, and Park Plaza.

This strategic move demonstrates Radisson's commitment to being a first mover in Tier III cities, like Vellore, which boast a rich cultural heritage alongside burgeoning economic development. Radisson aims to serve a diverse array of travelers while also building new partnerships and uplifting local talent.

According to Nikhil Sharma, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, the group's focus in areas like Vellore aligns with a dual mission of expanding market reach and contributing to community growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)