Anil Agarwal Revives London's Riverside Studio as a Cultural Hub
Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, acquires London's iconic Riverside Studio, renaming it ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust’. He aims to transform it into a global arts and culture venue, fostering creativity and accessibility. Agarwal envisions enhancing cultural exchange between India and the world through immersive experiences.
Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, has acquired the iconic Riverside Studio in London. The venue, which boasts a century-long history and is situated on the banks of the river Thames, will now be known as 'Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust'.
The studio, celebrated as a global arts hub, is renowned for hosting works by legends like the Beatles, David Bowie, Dario Fo, and David Hockney. Agarwal plans to transform it into a premier destination for Indian and global arts and culture, promising a rich array of performances and artistic showcases.
This initiative underscores Agarwal's dedication to cultural exchange and his belief in art's boundary-transcending power. His #ArtInEveryHeart initiative seeks to make art universally accessible while celebrating global diversity and heritage. Agarwal aims to inspire social change and foster creativity in this revitalized cultural space.
