Left Menu

Anil Agarwal Revives London's Riverside Studio as a Cultural Hub

Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, acquires London's iconic Riverside Studio, renaming it ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust’. He aims to transform it into a global arts and culture venue, fostering creativity and accessibility. Agarwal envisions enhancing cultural exchange between India and the world through immersive experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:32 IST
Anil Agarwal Revives London's Riverside Studio as a Cultural Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, has acquired the iconic Riverside Studio in London. The venue, which boasts a century-long history and is situated on the banks of the river Thames, will now be known as 'Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust'.

The studio, celebrated as a global arts hub, is renowned for hosting works by legends like the Beatles, David Bowie, Dario Fo, and David Hockney. Agarwal plans to transform it into a premier destination for Indian and global arts and culture, promising a rich array of performances and artistic showcases.

This initiative underscores Agarwal's dedication to cultural exchange and his belief in art's boundary-transcending power. His #ArtInEveryHeart initiative seeks to make art universally accessible while celebrating global diversity and heritage. Agarwal aims to inspire social change and foster creativity in this revitalized cultural space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025