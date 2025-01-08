Tragic Alps Adventure: British Hiker Found, Search Continues for Friend

Rescue teams in Italy have discovered the body of a British hiker in the snow-covered peaks of the Italian Alps. The search continues for his companion, who has been missing since January 1. Delayed notifications and adverse weather have hindered the operation, according to Italy's rescue services.

The rescue efforts began after Italy's Alpine rescue service was alerted on January 6, following communication from the hikers' relatives when they missed a flight home. Teams faced initial challenges due to heavy snowfall, dense fog, and avalanche threats, with rescue helicopters only able to fly out on Wednesday.

The missing hikers, Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Sam Harris, 35, were reported by British media as seasoned adventurers, intending a New Year's excursion. The difficult terrain and weather conditions in the Adamello range, which spans Lombardy and Trentino-Alto Adige, have added complexity to the ongoing search operations.

