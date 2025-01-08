Dali's Surreal Journey: Iconic Works Debut in India

The highly anticipated 'Dali Comes to India' exhibition will bring the groundbreaking works of surrealist master Salvador Dali to the Visual Arts Gallery starting February 7. Organized by the Bruno Art Group, the exhibit promises to be a landmark event, as it's the first time Dali's art has been showcased in India since his visit in 1967. Curator Christine Argillet has selected over 200 original works from the Pierre Argillet Collection, featuring rare etchings, watercolors, and tapestries that span Dali's illustrious career.

The collection includes iconic pieces such as etchings from 'Mythologie' and 'Les Chants de Maldoror', illustrating Dali's exploration of dreams and subconscious fears. These surreal landscapes and psychological themes are seen as reflections of contemporary issues, delving into complex notions of identity and emotion. The exhibition will be enriched by guest artists like New York-based painter Yigal Ozeri and Swiss sculptor Dr. Gindi, whose works complement Dali's vision.

In addition to Dali's art, the exhibition will feature two notable series: 'The Songs of Maldoror' and 'Mythology'. Highlighted works include 21 original etchings from 'Faust' and a striking series titled 'My Territory: India' by Yigal Ozeri. The exhibition will conclude its India leg on February 13 before moving to Massarrat by Bruno Art Group from February 15 to March 16.

