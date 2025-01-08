Remembering Pritish Nandy: A Life Larger Than Words
Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy has died at age 73 following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Known for his fearless journalism and impactful films, Nandy was mourned by close friend Anupam Kher. His diverse works include translations and films like 'Sur' and 'Four More Shots Please!'.
Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest, according to sources close to him. The 73-year-old's last rites took place in the evening.
Anupam Kher, a veteran actor and close friend to Nandy, expressed grief over Nandy's passing on social media, highlighting his achievements as an amazing poet, writer, and fearless journalist.
Nandy was also a former Rajya Sabha member and an advocate for animal rights. His company produced acclaimed films and web series, while Nandy authored around 40 poetry books and translated works from several languages.
