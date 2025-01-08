Mangaluru Literature Fest: A Confluence of Culture and Conversation
The seventh Mangaluru Literature Fest is set for January 11-12 at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre. Featuring panels, performances, and discussions, the event covers topics from Kannada literature to public policy, inaugurated by S L Bhyrappa with prominent figures like Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri participating.
The seventh edition of the Mangaluru Literature Fest is slated for January 11 and 12 at the Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre. This annual event, organised by the Bharat Foundation, promises a rich tapestry of discussions, performances, and screenings.
The festival will see a diverse assembly of voices, including those of renowned Kannada writer S L Bhyrappa, who will inaugurate the event, and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. A wide array of sessions will delve into subjects like energy security, public policy, and India's evolving education landscape, ensuring something for everyone.
Among the highlights are tributes to G S Amur, musical performances, and historical deep dives featuring figures like economist Sanjeev Sanyal and film director Girish Kasaravalli. With additional focus on cinema, tech, and geopolitics, the fest continues to be a significant platform for cultural and intellectual exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
