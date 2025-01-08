Left Menu

Palisades Fire Threatens Los Angeles: Evacuations and Destruction

The Palisades fire in Los Angeles spreads rapidly, prompting evacuations and road closures. Actress Priyanka Chopra voices concern for residents' safety. Amidst emergency declarations, the fire has burned over 2,900 acres, worsened by strong winds. Priyanka is set to appear in upcoming series and films despite the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:10 IST
The Palisades fire, labeled as one of the most destructive in recent times, is rapidly spreading across Los Angeles, resulting in the destruction of homes and the closure of key thoroughfares. Actor Priyanka Chopra, residing in Los Angeles, has expressed her concerns about resident safety amid the chaos.

On Wednesday, Chopra used Instagram to share her thoughts and concerns, writing, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight." Her posts included videos showing the extensive damage caused by the rapidly spreading wildfire, which has scorched thousands of acres and leveled homes.

Southern California is grappling with a series of fast-moving wildfires, causing tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to reports from CNN. Authorities are racing to control the situation, issuing widespread evacuations and emergency declarations as the fires continue to ravage the region.

The Palisades fire, which has charred more than 2,900 acres, is advancing at a pace of nearly five football fields a minute. Los Angeles officials have declared a state of emergency, warning that fierce, "tornado-like" winds are complicating firefighting efforts. Key roads like Sunset Boulevard are under threat, with many drivers being advised to abandon their vehicles and evacuate.

While firefighters relentlessly battle the blazes, conditions have deteriorated overnight. In the entertainment sphere, Priyanka Chopra is anticipated to return in the second season of the 'Citadel' series, under the Russo Brothers' direction. She is also set to star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the action-thriller 'Heads of State', and in the period drama 'The Bluff', portraying a former pirate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

