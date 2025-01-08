Left Menu

Hollywood Wildfires: Stars Flee Amid Inferno Chaos

Hollywood celebrities were forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires swept through Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. Notables like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mandy Moore uncertain about home safety as flames continue. The intense wildfires have prompted cancellations and road closures, highlighting the ongoing emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:29 IST
Hollywood Wildfires: Stars Flee Amid Inferno Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Los Angeles region is reeling as wildfires engulfed Pacific Palisades, forcing numerous celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Mandy Moore, to evacuate their homes. The flames, fueled by strong winds, left residents like James Woods in a state of shock and uncertainty, wondering if their homes could withstand the blaze.

Actress Mandy Moore turned to Instagram to express her concern after evacuating, while reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag confirmed the loss of their home. As the fires raged on, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, illustrating the gravity of the situation.

The impact of the wildfires has been wide-reaching, affecting even Hollywood events and causing authorities to restrict access to iconic landmarks. As authorities work tirelessly to contain the spread, the flames continue to pose an unpredictable threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025