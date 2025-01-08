Hollywood Wildfires: Stars Flee Amid Inferno Chaos

The Los Angeles region is reeling as wildfires engulfed Pacific Palisades, forcing numerous celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Mandy Moore, to evacuate their homes. The flames, fueled by strong winds, left residents like James Woods in a state of shock and uncertainty, wondering if their homes could withstand the blaze.

Actress Mandy Moore turned to Instagram to express her concern after evacuating, while reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag confirmed the loss of their home. As the fires raged on, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, illustrating the gravity of the situation.

The impact of the wildfires has been wide-reaching, affecting even Hollywood events and causing authorities to restrict access to iconic landmarks. As authorities work tirelessly to contain the spread, the flames continue to pose an unpredictable threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)