Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A stampede at the iconic Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati resulted in a tragic loss of life, with six devotees dead and more than 40 injured. The incident occurred when hundreds of worshippers crowded to obtain tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the injured at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital. He plans to conduct a review meeting with the temple's Executive Officer and other authorities.

The incident has prompted condolences from A Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, who urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure proper medical care for the injured. The stampede happened near Bairagi Patteda, devastating families across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)