Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Controversial Portrayal of Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut reveals insights into her film 'Emergency', portraying Indira Gandhi as vulnerable and unsure. The film faced challenges including censor issues but is set for release on January 17. Ranaut's research changed her perception of Gandhi and highlights the controversial nature of emergency times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:12 IST
Kangana Ranaut discussed her upcoming film 'Emergency,' which explores the complexities of Indira Gandhi, portrayed as vulnerable and unsure rather than powerful.

The film, focusing on the 21 months of Emergency in 1975, faced delays due to censorship hurdles but aims for a January 17 release.

Despite challenges, Ranaut is hopeful audiences will appreciate the film's exploration of a key historical period, emphasizing its intent not to offend but to present a nuanced look at Gandhi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

