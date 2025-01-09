Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Controversial Portrayal of Indira Gandhi
Kangana Ranaut reveals insights into her film 'Emergency', portraying Indira Gandhi as vulnerable and unsure. The film faced challenges including censor issues but is set for release on January 17. Ranaut's research changed her perception of Gandhi and highlights the controversial nature of emergency times.
Kangana Ranaut discussed her upcoming film 'Emergency,' which explores the complexities of Indira Gandhi, portrayed as vulnerable and unsure rather than powerful.
The film, focusing on the 21 months of Emergency in 1975, faced delays due to censorship hurdles but aims for a January 17 release.
Despite challenges, Ranaut is hopeful audiences will appreciate the film's exploration of a key historical period, emphasizing its intent not to offend but to present a nuanced look at Gandhi's leadership.
